Fields completed 32 of 46 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 37-22 loss to the Cowboys. he added 26 rushing yards on seven carries.

His final numbers look good, but both TDs came in the fourth quarter after the game was well out of reach, and the Dallas pass rush gave Fields fits all afternoon as he got sacked five times and took another nine QB hits. Fields has produced multiple scores in back-to-back games since returning from a concussion, but he'll remain a volatile fantasy option in Week 6 against a tough Broncos defense.