Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.com reports that the Jets will have Fields start in Sunday's game against the Browns.

Head coach Aaron Glenn did not commit to naming Fields or Tyrod Taylor during Week 10 prep, but it appears the Jets will go with Fields as the starter for Sunday's home contest while Taylor serves as the backup. Fields helped lead the Jets to their first win of the regular season against the Bengals in Week 8, when he completed 21 of 32 passes for 244 yards and one touchdown while turning 11 carries into 31 yards.