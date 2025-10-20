Jets coach Aaron Glenn said Monday that he has not yet decided whether Fields or Tyrod Taylor will draw the start on the road against Cincinnati in Week 8.

Fields has turned in back-to-back disastrous performances under center for New York, culminating in his being benched at halftime during the team's 12-6 loss to the Panthers in Week 6. Prior to being replaced by Taylor, Fields completed six of 12 passes for just 46 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions, while adding 22 rushing yards on four carries. While part of Fields' struggles versus Carolina can be attributed to Garrett Wilson (knee) being inactive, he had been even worse in Week 6 versus Denver in London, a loss in which he completed just nine of 17 pass attempts for 45 yards with zero touchdowns or interceptions while getting sacked an incredible nine times. The Jets will continue to evaluate the quarterback position before announcing a Week 8 starter, but at this stage, even with his rushing upside, Fields will be difficult to trust for fantasy purposes if he remains in the lineup.