Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said Thursday that Fields (toe) will suit up for Saturday's preseason opener against the Packers, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Glenn didn't say how much run New York's starting units will get Saturday, so it remains to be seen whether Fields and company will suit up for more than a few drives, but at this stage in the preseason it's uncommon for starters to handle more than a quarter. Fields has been a full participant in 11-on-11 drills since suffering a dislocated toe in practice late July, albeit while wearing a plastic shield on his cleat, but there now appear to be no tangible limitations regarding his activity level. Rich Cimini of ESPN reports that the Jets' passing game has struggled to find its groove throughout the early stages of training camp, so Saturday's preseason opener will represent a chance for Fields to alleviate those concerns.