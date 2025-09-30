Fields (concussion) completed 20 of 27 pass attempts for 226 yards and a touchdown while taking seven carries for 81 yards and another score in Monday's 27-21 loss to the Dolphins.

Fields made a successful return from a one-game absence after suffering a concussion in a Week 2 loss to the Bills. The dual-threat quarterback was decisive in the pocket, getting the ball to his top play makers and taking off for big gains against good coverage. Fields' highlight-reel play came on a broken fourth-and-1 attempt that he was forced to reverse field on and outrun the entire defense for a 43-yard touchdown. While the Jets still can't buy a win, the team's signal-caller has looked like an elite fantasy asset in the two starts he has completed this season. Fields has a great opportunity to keep this momentum rolling in a plus matchup against Dallas in Week 5.