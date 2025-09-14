Fields sustained a concussion during Sunday's game against the Bills, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com and Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports report.

Before his departure from the Jets' 30-10 loss, Fields completed three of 11 pass attempts for 27 yards and added five carries for 49 yards. With the QB's concussion confirmed by the Jets, per Cimini, Fields will now have to progress through the NFL's concussion protocol in order to play next weekend against the Buccaneers. If Fields isn't cleared for Week 3 action, Tyrod Taylorwould be in line to start in his place.