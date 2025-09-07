Fields completed 16 of 22 passes for 218 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 34-32 loss to the Steelers. He also rushed 12 times for 48 yards and two touchdowns.

Fields connected with Garrett Wilson for a 33-yard touchdown in the first quarter, then gave the Jets a nine-point lead with a two-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter, one play after a 21-yard completion to Wilson got them in scoring range. Fields ran in another touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line to restore New York's lead at 32-31 with 7:01 to play, but the Steelers responded with a field goal and Fields couldn't get the Jets back into scoring range on the final drive. The Jets' new quarterback will look to build on this strong debut in Week 2 against the Bills.