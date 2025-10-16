Fields is looking to be more aggressive moving forward but will likely be without top target Garrett Wilson (knee) for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Fields has yet to throw an interception this season, but his cautious approach hasn't led to any success, as the Jets are the last remaining winless team in the NFL. After mustering only 45 passing yards in the team's Week 6 loss to the Broncos, Fields is looking to take more chances moving forward, which may be required to prevent getting benched in favor of Tyrod Taylor. Bouncing back as a passer won't be easy for Fields on Sunday against the Panthers without Wilson, who has the league's second-highest target share this season.