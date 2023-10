Hardee underwent hamstring surgery Friday and is expected to be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Hardee's timeline for recovery indicates an IR stint is likely. He was injured in Sunday's 31-21 victory over the Broncos and subsequently aggravated the injury at practice this week. Although he only provides depth on defense, the 29-year-old is one of the Jets' top special teams players.