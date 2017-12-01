Burris has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs due to a concussion, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Burris fills in at cornerback when there are injuries, but as the rest of the secondary is healthy, Burris wouldn't have played much on defense anyway. Expect Robert Nelson and Derrick Jones to fill in on special teams.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories