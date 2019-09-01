Vedvik was claimed off waivers by the Jets on Sunday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Vedvik joins the Jets after being waived by the Vikings on Friday. The Jets have had a question mark at kicker ever since Chandler Catanzaro suddenly retired during the preseason. Sunday's transaction suggests Taylor Bertolet is likely to be cut, leaving Vedvik as the Jets' placekicker for Week 1 against Buffalo.