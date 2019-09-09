The Jets intend to hold a kicking tryout Tuesday, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

Vedvik failed to convert a kick during Sunday's loss to the Bills, missing a 45-yard field goal and an extra-point try. The 25-year-old failed to carve out a role in Minnesota during training camp after the Vikings acquired him from the Ravens, and now finds himself in danger of parting ways with the Jets.

