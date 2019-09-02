The Jets waived kicker Taylor Bertolet on Sunday, while replacing him by the signing of Vedvik.

Barring another move by the team to address the position, Vedvik -- who can also punt -- will head into Week 1 as the team's kicker. It's a bold move for the Jets, especially given Vedvik's struggles during his recent stint with the Vikings.

