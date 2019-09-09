Jets' Kaare Vedvik: On hot seat after Week 1 misses
Vedvik missed a 45-yard field goal and a PAT while failing to make a kick in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Bills.
Vedvik wasn't particularly close on either of his kicks, and the Jets opted to go for two after their second touchdown of the game rather than give Vedvik another attempt at a PAT. The 25-year-old Norwegian has undeniable talent, but he may not be long for a job in the NFL if he doesn't right the ship immediately.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at some surprising Week 1 results and tells you what you can believe...
-
Week 2 Early Waivers: Hill replacements
With plenty of big breakouts, you'll have options if you need to replace Tyreek Hill. But will...
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...