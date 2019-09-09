Vedvik missed a 45-yard field goal and a PAT while failing to make a kick in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Bills.

Vedvik wasn't particularly close on either of his kicks, and the Jets opted to go for two after their second touchdown of the game rather than give Vedvik another attempt at a PAT. The 25-year-old Norwegian has undeniable talent, but he may not be long for a job in the NFL if he doesn't right the ship immediately.