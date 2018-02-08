Jets' Kacy Rodgers: Signs with Jets

Rodgers signed a contract with the Jets on Thursday, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

Rodgers, the son of the Jets' defensive coordinator, has played with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL the past two seasons. In 2017 he had 42 tackles, including a sack, one interception, and three forced fumbles. He'll look to hold on to a depth position with the Jets in 2018.