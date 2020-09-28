Ballage rushed for eight yards on two carries and caught all five of his targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 36-7 loss to the Colts.

With the Jets playing from behind most of the game, Ballage saw extra work as a receiving option for Sam Darnold and ended up leading the Jets in receptions while tying Chris Hogan in targets. With Le'Veon Bell (hamstring) not eligible to come off IR until Week 5, Ballage could continue to be the team's top passing-down back, although that role isn't likely to lead to consistent production in one of the NFL's weakest offenses.