Ballage didn't record a carry and caught two of three targets for 11 yards in Thursday's 37-28 loss to the Broncos.

Coach Adam Gase views Ballage as New York's best pass-catching option out of the backfield, even though Ballage hasn't done much to earn that trust. He completely whiffed on his blocking assignment in pass protection in the first quarter but was bailed out when Sam Darnold broke out of a would-be sack and took off for a spectacular 46-yard rushing touchdown. In the fourth quarter, Ballage had just one man to beat for a first down with the Jets driving for a go-ahead field goal just before the two-minute warning, but he opted to trot out of bounds three yards before the marker, and the Jets went on to turn the ball over on downs. Despite those errors, Ballage will likely continue to see the field in passing situations as long as Le'Veon Bell (hamstring) remains sidelined.