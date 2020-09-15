The Jets signed Ballage (hamstring) on Tuesday.

The Jets previously attempted to acquire Ballage from the Dolphins in late August, but the trade was voided after the running back failed his physical due to a hamstring injury. Miami later released Ballage, freeing him up to join New York now that he's seemingly healthy again. Ballage will step in to provide a healthy body behind Frank Gore, who now sits atop the Jets' backfield depth chart after Le'Veon Bell (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Rookie La'Mical Perine (ankle) -- when healthy -- also looms as a challenger for reps behind Bell, while practice-squad back Josh Adams could also be promoted back to the active roster ahead of the Jets' Week 2 game against the 49ers. Even if Ballage emerges as the top complement to Gore this weekend, the 2018 fourth-round pick did little during his time with Miami to get excited about his prospects. Over his two seasons with the Dolphins, Ballage averaged 3.0 yards per carry on 110 attempts and hauled in 23 of 35 targets for 3.4 YPT.