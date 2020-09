Ballage (ribs) practiced fully Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Colts, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv reports.

Ballage upgraded to a full practice after a pair of limited sessions, clearing him for the trip to Indianapolis. The third-string running back is unlikely to see the field much, though the Jets will need to get creative with their personnel groupings, as the team could be down to as few as two healthy wide receivers.