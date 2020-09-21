site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Kalen Ballage: One carry in Week 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Balalge rushed once for five yards and caught both of his targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 31-13 loss to the 49ers.
Ballage was used sparingly after being signed by New York earlier this week. Even with all of the Jets' injuries, Ballage is unlikely to take on a significant role in Week 3 against the Colts.
