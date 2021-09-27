Cole caught both of his targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 26-0 loss to Denver.

Cole registered his first two receptions as a member of the Jets. The veteran wide receiver produced New York's longest offensive play (23 yards) and finished just 11 receiving yards shy of Corey Davis' team-leading total, as rookie quarterback Zach Wilson threw for just 160 yards in the shutout loss. Playing time shouldn't be an issue for Cole since Elijah Moore exited this one with a concussion and Denzel Mims has been a healthy scratch two weeks in a row, but Cole's value remains limited given New York's offensive struggles.