Cole has played well in camp and will be in New York's wide receiver rotation, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Cimini implied that Cole has looked better than second-year wideout Denzel Mims, who most have penciled into the starting spot opposite Corey Davis. Rookie Elijah Moore's also on hand to compete for snaps at wide receiver, but it sounds like Cole should at least carve out a consistent role if not an outright starting spot with his new team.