Osemele (shoulder/knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

With Osemele nursing two separate injuries, he appears to be a long shot for Week 6. Alex Lewis is slated to fill in at left guard if Osemele is indeed ruled out.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories