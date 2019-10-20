Play

Osemele (shoulder) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Patriots.

Osemele is currently in a standoff with the team as he believes he needs to undergo shoulder surgery, while the Jets don't think it to be necessary. The team fined the veteran offensive lineman for conduct detrimental to the team for not practicing Saturday, per Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York, since he hasn't practiced in a couple weeks. Osemele technically still has a chance to play Monday, but it's difficult to imagine that happening given the current situation.

