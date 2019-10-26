Osemele (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

It's a foregone conclusion that Osemele won't play, but the Jets haven't officially ruled him out. Osemele hasn't practiced since Week 3, and he underwent surgery Friday to repair a torn labrum, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. He's expected to miss a minimum of four months.