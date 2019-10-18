Osemele (shoulder) could be fined and/or suspended for conduct detrimental to the team if he doesn't practice Saturday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Osemele was reportedly set to undergo shoulder surgery Tuesday, but it looks as though the Jets don't agree that the operation is necessary, Per Cimini, the team doctor and an independent doctor both cleared the veteran guard to practice, but he's been a non-participant for the last couple weeks. Osemele's status remains firmly up in the air as this injury situation is now much more complicated.