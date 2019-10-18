Jets' Kelechi Osemele: Facing potential disipline
Osemele (shoulder) could be fined and/or suspended for conduct detrimental to the team if he doesn't practice Saturday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Osemele was reportedly set to undergo shoulder surgery Tuesday, but it looks as though the Jets don't agree that the operation is necessary, Per Cimini, the team doctor and an independent doctor both cleared the veteran guard to practice, but he's been a non-participant for the last couple weeks. Osemele's status remains firmly up in the air as this injury situation is now much more complicated.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 7, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 7 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 7 QB Preview: Start Dak/Sit Rodgers
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 7, including...