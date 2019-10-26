Osemele, who underwent surgery for his shoulder Friday, likely suffered a more extensive injury than initially thought, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

While the Jets haven't technically ruled out Osemele, it seems like a foregone conclusion the guard will not play Sunday, and he likely could be placed on injured reserve at some point down the road considering the increased severity of the injury.

