Jets' Kelechi Osemele: May have serious injury
Coach Adam Gase said Thursday that Osemele (shoulder/knee), who did not practice, is "pretty banged up right now," Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Osemele is nursing shoulder and knee issues, and he appears to be in danger of missing some time. Alex Lewis would draw the start at left guard if Osemele were unable to go for any amount of time.
