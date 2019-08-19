Jets' Kelechi Osemele: Not practicing this week
Osemele (pectoral) will sit out at least this upcoming week of practice, ESPN's Rich Cimini reports.
While this isn't the news Jets fans wanted to hear about their offseason O-line acquisition, this injury isn't expected to affect Osemele's regular-season availability.
More News
-
Jets' Kelechi Osemele: Leaves practice with injury•
-
Raiders' Kelechi Osemele: Moving on to Jets•
-
Raiders' Kelechi Osemele: Full go at Thursday's practice•
-
Raiders' Kelechi Osemele: Could play Monday•
-
Raiders' Kelechi Osemele: Downgraded to out•
-
Raiders' Kelechi Osemele: Deemed questionable for Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Jones
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard breaks down everything from Week...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ditch Watson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Damien Williams is a top Fantasy RB
After Andy Reid suggested he gave Damien Williams the starter's treatment, Dave Richard believes...
-
Best sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...