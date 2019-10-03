Play

Osemele, who was already managing a knee issue, suffered a shoulder injury during Wednesday's practice, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

The severity of Osemele's injuries remains undisclosed, so the extent of his participation in Thursday's practice will be worth monitoring. If Osemele were forced to miss any time, Alex Lewis would slot into the starting lineup at left guard.

