Osemele (shoulder) is listed as inactive for Monday's matchup with the Patriots, Randy Lange of the Jets' official website reports.

Osemele was considered doubtful heading into the evening, so no surprise here. He is currently in a unique standoff with the team, as he believes he needs shoulder surgery, but the Jets do not think it is necessary. In fact, he has already been fined for conduct detrimental to the team. He figures to remain sidelined until the situation gets resolved.