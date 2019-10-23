Jets' Kelechi Osemele: Set to undergo surgery
Osemele is scheduled to undergo shoulder surgery on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Osemele will undergo a procedure to address his torn labrum Friday regardless of whether the Jets authorize the surgery. The veteran guard has already been fined by for contract detrimental to the team, and the situation appears as though it could jeopardize his future in New York. Osemele figures to remain sidelined for the rest of the season, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, as the procedure carries a minimum recovery timeline of four months.
