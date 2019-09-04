Osemele (chest) practiced without limitations Wednesday.

There were doubts about whether the Jets' offseason acquisition would be ready for Week 1, but Wednesday's practice eliminated those fears. Osemele will start at left guard Sunday versus the Bills.

