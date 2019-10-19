Play

Osemele (shoulder) has yet to receive authorization from the team to have surgery on his labrum.

Osemele has struggled with the injury since the preseason and believes he needs surgery to correct the problem. Team doctors do not agree, however, and the two sides are now engaged in a standoff. Alex Lewis will continue to fill in for the 30-year-old as long as he is out.

