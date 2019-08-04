Beachum suffered a right ankle injury that is not considered to be a sprain, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Beachum was forced to leave Friday's practice due to the injury, but is expected to be OK after initial diagnosis was thought to be an ankle sprain. It's unclear how long he'll sit out, but his return should be imminent in the coming days. Rookie Chuma Edoga should continue to take first-team reps as long as Beachum remains sidelined.