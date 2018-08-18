Beachum (foot) returned to practice Saturday, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports.

Beachum's foot issue appears to be mostly behind him after he was in a walking boot earlier in camp, though he did not take part in team drills Saturday. The veteran started all 16 games for the Jets last season and figures to slot in as the team's starting left tackle again in 2018 when healthy.

