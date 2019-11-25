Play

Beachum has a sprained ankle but hopes to practice Wednesday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

It appears Beachum suffered this injury during Sunday's win over this Raiders, and his projected quick recovery likely means he avoided the dreaded high-ankle sprain. If Beachum doesn't progress enough during the practice week, however, Conor McDermott may be deployed to protect Sam Darnold's blindside.

