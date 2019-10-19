Jets' Kelvin Beachum: Doubtful for Monday
Beachum (ankle) is considered doubtful for Monday's game against New England.
Beachum sustained the ankle injury last Sunday against the Cowboys and didn't practice this week, but he apparently still has an outside chance to face the Patriots. The Jets will likely be short on offensive line depth Monday, since Kelechi Osemele (shoulder) is also doubtful while Brian Winters (shoulder) and Ryan Kalil (shoulder) are questionable.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 injury report: Gurley & DJ issues
Running back injuries piled up fast, didn't they? Dave Richard lays out what's happening in...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Fantasy football picks, Week 7 rankings
No. 1-ranked Fantasy football expert Jacob Gibbs reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 7, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...