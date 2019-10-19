Play

Beachum (ankle) is considered doubtful for Monday's game against New England.

Beachum sustained the ankle injury last Sunday against the Cowboys and didn't practice this week, but he apparently still has an outside chance to face the Patriots. The Jets will likely be short on offensive line depth Monday, since Kelechi Osemele (shoulder) is also doubtful while Brian Winters (shoulder) and Ryan Kalil (shoulder) are questionable.

