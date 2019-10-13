Beachum was forced out of Sunday's win over the Cowboys with an ankle injury, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Beachum was ruled doubtful to return, and Brandon Shell filled in at left tackle. The Jets hope Beachum can make a quick recovery before Week 7's game against a daunting Patriots' pass rush.

