Beachum exited Friday's practice after suffering a right ankle injury, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

The severity of the injury remains unclear as coach Adam Gase wasn't sure whether it would be a day-to-day or week-to-week issue, per Vacchiano. Beachum was able to walk off the field under his own power. Rookie Chuma Edoga began taking first-team reps at left tackle in his absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories