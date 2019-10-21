Beachum (ankle) won't play in Monday's divisional game against the Patriots, Randy Lange of the team's official site reports.

Beachum was considered doubtful for the contest anyways after he suffered the ankle injury last week and didn't log any practice time. The Jets have a few injured lineman returning for the game, but at left tackle in Beachum's stead, look for Chuma Edoga to get the start Monday.