Beachum (ankle) won't play in Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Beachum will miss his second consecutive contest, and Chuma Edoga is expected to start at left tackle in his place. That could leave Sam Darnold's blind side vulnerable considering the Jaguars rank fifth in the league with 21 sacks.

