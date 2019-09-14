Beachum (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game versus the Browns.

RT Brian Winters (shoulder) is also questionable. This could be damaging for the Jets since QB Sam Darnold (illness) is out and RB Le'Veon Bell (shoulder) is questionable.

