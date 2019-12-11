Play

Beachum (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's contest versus Baltimore, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Beachum was carrying the questionable tag last week and wound up playing, so conventional wisdom suggests the 30-year-old tackle will be on the field Thursday night against the Ravens. Beachum's status will be confirmed approximately one hour before the 8:20 ET kickoff.

