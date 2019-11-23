Play

Beachum (ankle) has been deemed questionable ahead of Sunday's game versus the Raiders, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Beachum could still dress Sunday, despite having not gone through a full practice. But should the Jets' starting left tackle be declared out, Conor McDermott figures to be his replacement and will be in charge of protecting Sam Darnold's blindside.

