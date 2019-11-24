Play

Beachum (ankle) is officially active for Sunday's clash with the Raiders.

Beachum was unable to log any practice time this week, but as evidenced by this news, it didn't stop him from game action. Now that he's officially healthy, he's expected to assume his starting role as the team's left tackle for Week 12.

