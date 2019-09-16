Beachum (ankle) will suit up for Monday's home contest against the Browns, Randy Lange of the team's official site reports.

Beachum has been dealing the ankle injury as far back as the beginning of training camp, but was given the all-clear for Week 2. He'll be tasked with the starting left tackle role, protecting Trevor Siemian, who is filling in for usual starter Sam Darnold (illness).

