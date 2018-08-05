Jets' Kelvin Beachum: Repping boot on right foot
Beachum was seen with a walking boot on his right foot and did not participate in Saturday's practice, Andy Vasquez of NorthJersey.com reports.
Beachum's injury is an unfortunate development for the Jets' offensive line, as the former seventh-rounder is slated to start at left tackle for New York. The severity of his injury remains unclear, while he'll hope to shed the walking boot in the coming week in a best-case scenario.
