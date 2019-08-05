Beachum (ankle) was seen taking reps with the starting offense Monday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Beachum suffered the right ankle injury during Friday's practice but avoided a sprain, allowing him to make a quick return to the field. The 30-year-old started all 16 games in each of the past two years for the Jets at left tackle and once again should enter the season with the starting job.