Jets' Kelvin Beachum: Slated to start at left tackle
Beachum is expected to start at left tackle once again in 2017, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.
Beachum frequented the injury report last season but played in all 16 regular season games. He sat out during some offseason team activities due to residual soreness in his knee but that doesn't appear to be slowing him down in camp and shouldn't limit him in the regular season.
